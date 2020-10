Actress Scarlett Johansson, Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost tie the knot

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 35-year-old Black Widow actress and the 38-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian have been dating for over three years and got engaged in May 2019, and have now taken their relationship to the next level by officially getting married.

The Instagram account for non-profit organisation Meals on Wheels America announced the news on today, when they posted a picture of the Staten Island Ferry with the words “Jost Married” written on the image.

The charity - which fights hunger and isolation in the senior citizen community by providing meals across the country - wrote: “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following Covid-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC."



"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

The happy news comes after Johansson previously said her new spouse “killed it” when he proposed with “a whole James Bond situation”.

Gushing over Jost’s proposal, Johansson said: “It was surprising - he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding. He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

Meanwhile, Jost previously admitted he was "so scared" of marriage before getting engaged to the Hollywood actress.