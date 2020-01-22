TODAY |

Actress Pamela Anderson gets married for the fifth time

Source:  Associated Press

Pamela Anderson has married movie producer Jon Peters.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Anderson married movie producer Jon Peters, who first dated more than three decades ago. Source: Associated Press

Anderson and Peters married Monday in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, a representative for Anderson confirmed.

It's the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model-actress and the 74-year-old film producer, who recently reunited after first dating more than 30 years ago.  

Anderson's husbands have included rocker Tommy Lee and rapper Kid Rock. Peters' former wives include actress Lesley Ann Warren, and he was once in a long and high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand.  

Peters was a producer on Streisand's 1976 version of A Star Is Born and the 2018 remake, along with dozens of other films including 1989's Batman and 1999's Wild Wild West. 

Anderson starred on television's Baywatch and in several films, and has made frequent appearances in Playboy.

Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Lotto's missing $17 million winner comes forward at last
2
Breakfast host Hayley Holt reveals she's pregnant
3
'Urgent' changes to junk food ads needed amid grim South Auckland child obesity rates - health officials
4
Prince Harry arrives in Canada to reunite with Meghan as pair step back from royal duties
5
Teen guide injured in White Island eruption thanks NZ public for support from his hospital bed
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Russell Crowe shows stunning contrast at his property after Australia bushfires and recent rain

Reviews in for L&P's new Pineapple Lumps-flavoured drink, which hit stores today
02:19

Korean film Parasite wins top honour at Screen Actors Guild awards

Tame Impala likely to showcase new album at Auckland concert