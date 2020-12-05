Actress Kristen Stewart sole guest at annual Chanel fashion show

Kristen Stewart was the sole guest at Chanel's annual Metiers d'Art show yesterday at Chateau de Chenonceau.

The 67 looks in the collection combined the modern outlook of Chanel with a throwback to the late '80s with its extensive use of leggings and layering.

Tweed mini skirts were paired with blazers, and dresses in a variety of cuts were matched with either a coat or another layer, all with the same defined waist.

The colors hovered around monochrome, but with dashes of pink, grey and the occasional electric blue.