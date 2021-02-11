TODAY |

Actress Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after social media post

Source:  Associated Press

Lucasfilm says Gina Carano is no longer a part of The Mandalorian cast after many online called for her firing over a social media post that likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the US political climate.

The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano. Source: Associated Press

A spokesperson with the production company said in a statement today that Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm with “no plans for her to be in the future."

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," the statement read.

Carano fell under heavy criticism after she posted that "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours.... even by children."

The actor continued to say, "Because history is edited, most people today don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews.

"How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

Carano, who played the recurring character Cara Dune on the Star Wars series, deleted the post but it was widely shared online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend. Her character appeared in several episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian, a series about a bounty hunter and his quest to unite a powerful, young user of the Force with a Jedi Knight.

The Mandalorian was nominated for a 2021 Golden Globe for best drama series. Source: AP/Disney Plus

Dune, who in the second season is a lawperson on a frontier planet, frequently teams up with the title character to fight an old nemesis: remnants of the evil Galactic Empire.

Carano, a former mixed martial artist whose Dune character used a mix of heavy weapons and her fists to best opponents, had been criticised for social media posts that mocked mask wearing during the pandemic and voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. She also mocked the use of gender pronouns, listing “beep/bop/boop" in her social media bio.

Entertainment
North America
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Beautiful gentle giant' - Lower Hutt horse remembered by grieving former owner after fatal mistreatment
2
Lower Hutt horse put down after being found barely able to stand, after owner fails to feed it for up to a month
3
Samoan Seventh Day Adventist Church taken off Charities Register after probe
4
Social media influencer Simone Anderson corrected again by ASA after another breach
5
Trio jailed after assaulting Hawke's Bay man, leaving him to die
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:51

US President Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar after military coup

Hustler porn empire founder, free speech crusader Larry Flynt dead at 78

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and Tina Turner all receive Rock Hall of Fame nominations
00:42

'No innocent bystander' — Impeachment prosecutors call Trump 'inciter in chief' of insurrection