Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of 1952 classic Singin in the Rain dies

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Reynolds enjoyed the very heights of show business success and endured the depths of personal tragedy and betrayal.
Campbell, who is in NZ with his UB40 band, sits down with Astro and Mickey Virtue for a chat.
Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.
Sydney researchers have found Australian manuka honey is as powerful against bacteria as the more commonly known NZ variety.
Defending champion Stephens has pulled out with injury, while Ivanovic has retired.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More