Actress Bella Thorne slams Disney for expecting people to be too 'perfect'

Bella Thorne thinks Disney expects people to be too "perfect".

Bella Thorne. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Shake It Up star found fame on the Disney channel but she thinks them forcing their stars to be "perfect" rather than "real" is where they "go wrong".

She said: "There are definitely a lot of pressures in the Disney eye to be so perfect and I think that's where Disney in a sense goes wrong because they make their kids seem perfect. That image is very difficult. It's also never been me. I always just like to do whatever no one else is doing.

"Little kids growing up don't need to see perfect people. Kids need to see real. They need to see diversity, they need to see intriguing. People that are real talk about real things. I think that was much more important than my image. The Disney image was much less important."

And the 23-year-old actress feels her poetry book, 'The Life Of A Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray', is what people remember about her rather than her acting roles.

Speaking to Fox News about her book, she added: "My life has changed in a lot of really amazing ways [since writing the book.]

"Now when fans come up to me, they don't always say, 'I love you from this movie, that movie.' They say, 'Oh my God, I read your book and I connected to it so much because of this terrible time.'