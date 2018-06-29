 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Entertainment


Actress Ashley Judd brands Harvey Weinstein's bid to throw out her defamation lawsuit against him 'offensive'

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Ashley Judd's lawyers have branded Harvey Weinstein's bid to have her defamation lawsuit against him thrown out "offensive".

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Ashley Judd accepts the WMC Speaking Truth To Power Award onstage at the Women's Media Center 2017 Women's Media Awards at Capitale on October 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Women's Media Center)

Ashley Judd.

Source: Getty

The 50-year-old actress claimed she lost out on a part in 'The Lord of the Rings' after she rejected the shamed movie mogul's sexual advances in a defamation lawsuit filed in April, and on Tuesday a court heard how Weinstein argued the Divergent star had "filed this action 20 years too late" as the alleged incident happened in 1998.

As well as not meeting the statute of limitations, his court documents also insisted the single incident was not "pervasive or severe" enough to amount to sexual harassment.

And Ashley's team have now responded to the "flawed motion", insisting they are confident they can "oppose" the bid to have the case dismissed.

They said in a statement: "Mr Weinstein's arguments seeking to escape the consequences of his despicable misconduct are not only baseless, they are offensive.

"We look forward to opposing his flawed motion, moving forward with discovery into his outrageous behaviour, and proving to a jury that Mr Weinstein maliciously damaged Ms Judd's career because she resisted his sexual advances."

In his own court documents, Weinstein - who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women - insisted Ashley's accusations against him weren't enough to quality as harassment.

Paperwork stated: "Weinstein's alleged unwanted sexual advances occurred on a single day and consisted of him asking to give Plaintiff a massage, asking her to help him pick out clothes, and asking her to watch him shower. These allegations fall far short of meeting the 'pervasive or severe' required element."

The Double Jeopardy star had alleged that she was blacklisted by Weinstein after the incident and that it affected her career, but he replied by saying "contention that she would have been a bigger star had she been cast in the films is wholly speculative".

In the original filing, Judd accused Weinstein of "retaliating" after she turned down the producer.

The court documents read: "The pathetic reality, however, was that Weinstein was retaliating against Ms. Judd for rejecting his sexual demands approximately one year earlier, when he cornered her in a hotel room under the guise of discussing business. A self-described 'benevolent dictator' who has bragged that 'I can be scary,' Weinstein used his power in the entertainment industry to damage Ms. Judd's reputation and limit her ability to find work."

The Hollywood star is claiming for damages, an order to prevent Weinstein from "engaging in further retaliatory conduct towards" her, an injunction against Weinstein to "cease engaging in unfair competition" and legal costs.

Related

Movies

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The Chiefs left their comeback against the Hurricanes in tonight's quarter-final a little too late.

As it happened: Chiefs' late surge not enough as tactical Hurricanes hold on for one-point win in windy Wellington


00:29
2
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Most watched: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze goes horribly wrong

01:58
3
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

4

Meghan Markle's father Thomas 'furious' with Sharon Osbourne after she brands him 'alcoholic'

04:35
5
Rotorua’s Loreen Shields can feed her family for around $2 a head for dinner.

Most read story: How to feed a family for around $2 a head for dinner - solo Kiwi mum shares secrets


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update


02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.

00:32
Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Watch: US rap superstar Kendrick Lamar poses for pics with lucky fans after Auckland gym workout

Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.