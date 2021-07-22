Actress Anna Faris, Michael Barrett tie the knot

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett have tied the knot.

Anna Faris. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Mom actress has let slip that she and the 51-year-old cinematographer - who she first started dating in 2017 - eloped to Washington State and got married at a courthouse after confirming their engagement in 2020.

Speaking on yesterday's episode of her Unqualified podcast, Faris spilled: "I'm looking around ... my fiance's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped. It was awesome, yeah, it was great".

She added: "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great."

The 44-year-old star – who has son Jack, eight, with her ex-husband Chris Pratt – recently revealed she and Barrett had an “immediate kind of intimacy”.

She said: "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

Faris also said the pair’s blended family spent much of their time in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic travelling the US in their campervan.

She added: "We bought a campervan and travelled with a portable printer for school. Jack has been handling this whole thing like a champ. I just feel very happy that my family is safe. And I don't think I've ever been so present."

Meanwhile, the Overboard actress previously said she felt as though she was competing with her former husbands – Pratt and Ben Indra - as they are both actors.

She said: "My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.