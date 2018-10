Actress and comedian Amy Schumer announces pregnancy

Amy Schumer took the long way around to announce she's pregnant with husband Chris Fischer.

The comedian and actress broke her baby news today on the Instagram stories of friend and journalist Jessica Yellin.



Yellin, of the site NewsNotNoise.org, showed at the end of a list of Schumer's recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates the line: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer".

Schumer is known her liberal politics; she was recently arrested protesting the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court.

The 37-year-old made her film debut in the 2015 film, Trainwreck. She also starred in 2018's I Feel Pretty.