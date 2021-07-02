Actress Amber Heard announces birth of first child

Actress Amber Heard has announced the birth of her first child on social media today, a moment she has described as "the beginning of the rest of my life".

Amber Heard cradles her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard. Source: Instagram

The Aquaman star, 35, has welcomed her baby daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, born on April 8.

She delivered the news by sharing a photo of her cradling her newborn on Instagram today.

I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," she wrote in the post.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.

"Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."