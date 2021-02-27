TODAY |

Actor Sir Kenneth Branagh transforms into Boris Johnson for Covid-19 TV drama

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Sir Kenneth Branagh has transformed into Boris Johnson for new drama This Sceptred Isle.

Sir Kenneth Branagh as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for drama This Sceptred Isle. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 60-year-old star looks uncannily like the British Prime Minister in a first-look photo of his remarkable transformation for the political series.

The picture shows Branagh as the very image of Johnson, with his trademark blonde locks as he appears stern in a sharp suit.

He's no stranger to portraying real people either, having previously starred as William Shakespeare in All is True.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Sky programme will focus on the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic, with filming already underway.

The broadcaster said in a statement: "The five-part drama will chart the events surrounding the UK prime minister, the government, and the country in the face of the first wave of the global pandemic."

The programme - which will air on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in 2022 - will delve into the first wave of the global pandemic, including the government's response and the work done in care homes and hospitals.

And it's said the drama is based on first-hand testimony from those who have been in the middle of the health crisis, from individuals at No. 10 Downing Street through to those at the Department for Health and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

As it stands, no further casting news has been revealed, although it's been co-written by Michael Winterbottom (The Trip and Greed) and Defending the Guilty creator Kieron Quirke.

Winterbottom commented: "The first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered for ever.

“A time when the country came together to battle and invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community.

“Our series weaves together countless true stories – from Boris Johnson in No 10 to frontline workers around the country – chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policymakers to protect us.”

Entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Child dies after car rolls in the Bay of Plenty
2
Jacinda Ardern to receive vaccine ahead of public rollout later this year
3
Prince Harry says he stepped away from royal duties to protect his mental health, family
4
Auckland KFC worker confirmed as new Covid-19 community case
5
Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media from Auckland, after news latest Covid-19 case worked shift at KFC
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Kanye West spent nearly $17 million of own money on presidential bid

People 'ought to think about others' and get Covid-19 vaccine — Queen Elizabeth II

'Lose my number' — Carole Baskin rejects approach for more Tiger King

Australia bins 150 Pfizer vaccine doses mistakenly left at wrong temperature