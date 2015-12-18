Actor who lost secretive Star Wars script that was posted on eBay comes clean

The actor who lost a script to the new Star Wars film due for release in December has come forward.

Source: Breakfast

The admission comes after the Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams said in an interview yesterday that one of the secretive movie scripts ended up on eBay after an unnamed actor left one under the bed in an apartment.

He said weeks later a maid cleaning the room found the script and put it up for sale.

Luckily for the franchise, a Disney employee spotted the listing on eBay and snapped it up for a paltry sum of $130.

After a day of intense speculation, John Boyega – who plays Finn in the new Star Wars trilogy – came forward on Good Morning America today and fessed up to the potentially costly misdemeanour.

“All right, all right, guys — it was me,” he said on the show.

“I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed. I was like, ‘You know what? I will leave it under my bed. When I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it and then move.’

"But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit. And the script, it just stayed there.

"And a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds. The person didn’t know the true value.”