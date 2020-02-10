TODAY |

Actor Kirk Douglas leaves entire $124 million fortune to charity

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Kirk Douglas has given his entire $124 million fortune to charity.

Kirk Douglas in Spartacus. Source: Getty

The Hollywood legend - who died on February 5 at the age of 103 - has given most of his money, $79 million, to his Douglas Foundation, which aims to "help those who cannot otherwise help themselves".

The beneficiaries include the likes of Westwood's Sinai Temple, which is the home of the Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Centre as well as Culver City's Kirk Douglas Theatre, a once disused theatre which has been restored as a live performance venue.

Kirk's sad death was revealed by his son Michael Douglas in an emotional statement released on behalf of the family.

He said in a statement: "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.

The tribute included Kirk Douglas, who died over the weekend, and basketball star Kobe Bryant. Source: 1 NEWS

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

