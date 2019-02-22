TODAY |

Actor Jussie Smollett wants Chicago's lawsuit moved to federal court

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America

Jussie Smollett wants the lawsuit that the city of Chicago filed against him moved from state court to federal court. 

The motion filed today and released to the media by Smollett's representatives comes after the city sued the actor in April for the cost of investigating his allegations that he was a victim of a racist and anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago.

Prosecutors dismissed charges against Smollett related to making a false report. However, the Police Department and city officials maintain Smollett orchestrated the January incident and they're trying to recoup $193,000 the city spent on police overtime.

Smollett's attorneys argue federal court is the proper venue for the case because the actor, who lived in Chicago while filming the TV show, "Empire," is actually a California resident.

A police official says "Empire" actor is now considered a suspect "for filing a false police report".
Actor Jussie Smollett. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
The vast majority of shareholders voted to sell Westland Milk to a subsidiary of Chinese dairy giant Yili
'Sad day for the West Coast' - Farmers agree to sell 150-year-old dairy co-op to Chinese firm
2
Rows of recent planted of young pine trees.
Forestry contractor calls for Immigration Minister’s resignation over visa delays
3
Rotorua man uses his mortgage to shelter hundreds of homeless
4
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
Steve Hansen on selection of Sevu Reece after domestic violence incident - 'It's dealt with'
5
Puk Kireka had feared his distinctive tattoo would make it impossible for him to gain employment.
Mongrel Mob member with 'notorious' facial tattoo given job as personal trainer
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:55
The fight occurred before he performed at a music festival in Stockholm.

American rapper A$AP Rocky detained in Sweden over assault allegation
01:02
Guy Heveldt was supposed to be filmed from the waist up during his live cross from the Cricket World Cup. Then Campbell intervened.

John Campbell calls out reporter for not bothering to put on pants during live cross
00:29
The Kentucky blaze caused so much heat it melted the lights of fire trucks.

Six million bottles worth of bourbon goes up in flames after inferno at Jim Beam warehouse
Rev. John P. Harrington blesses the casket during the funeral ceremony for Detective Luis Alvarez, at Immaculate Conception Church, in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Alvarez, 53, who died after a three-year battle with colorectal cancer, fought until his final days for the extension of the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, Pool)

Funeral held for detective who fought for 9/11 victims