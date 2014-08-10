Actor Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.

Jeff Bridges. Source: Bang Showbiz

The actor channelled his The Dude character from The Big Lebowski in a statement on social media about the diagnosis today.

He said he understands the disease is serious. He expressed gratitude to his family, friends and medical team and promised to keep fans posted on his recovery.

Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in Starman, True Grit, The Last Picture Show and many other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for Crazy Heart and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in Hell or High Water.