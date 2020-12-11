Actor Jamie Foxx says he once visited daughter's boyfriend to 'intimidate' him

Jamie Foxx and his friends once paid a visit to his daughter's boyfriend to "intimidate" him.

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Ray star's real-life bond with Corinne Foxx has inspired new Netflix sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me and the 26-year-old star admitted her dad did a lot to make her cringe when she was younger because he was so "over the top".

She told Entertainment Tonight: "It's my first time producing a TV show. It's a sitcom, and it's my dad's return to TV comedy. We've obviously done a lot of things in the public eye together but we also have this private life that people don't really know; they don't know all these embarrassing stories.

"Yes, my dad is cool, but he also embarrassed me a lot through my teenagehood. So we basically wrote a show about it. And I got to cast a girl to play a younger version of myself, which is pretty cool ... I can't wait for it to come out!

"He's just over the top with everything. I think one that is in the show is when he showed up at my high school boyfriend's front door with a gang of his friends to, I don't know what. Intimidate him, threaten him, who knows what he said to this kid.

"That's just a very, very small amount of the things that he did to embarrass me."

Corinne - whose mother is Connie Kline - admitted her dad has "never been on set" for any of her movies because he's such a "big personality".

She said: "I think he likes to give me kind of a little bit of space to do my thing. And you know him. He's a big personality on set."

Meanwhile, the actress praised her Safety co-star Jay Reeves and admitted they both felt a sense of responsibility with the film, which is based on the true story of former Clemson University footballer Ray McElrathbey, who secretly raised his younger brother on campus while their mom was in rehab.

She said: "Honestly it was an honour for me to work with Jay, because he just puts so much dedication into the character.

"I learned so much working with him, so I felt lucky.