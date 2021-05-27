Actor Jack Black pays tribute to School of Rock co-star killed after being hit by car

Jack Black has paid tribute to his School of Rock co-star Kevin Clark after he died today at the age of 32.

Jack Black with School of Rock co-star Kevin Clark. Source: Instagram / Jack Black

Clark – who played Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 comedy movie – was tragically killed in his hometown of Chicago on this morning after a motorist collided with him while he was riding a bicycle.

And following the news, Black took to Instagram to reveal he is “heartbroken” and “devastated”.

Posting a picture of himself and Clark in recent years alongside a still from the movie, Black wrote: “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community. (sic)”

Clark was taken to a nearby hospital after being hit by the car, but was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was blunt force injury caused by the collision.

According to TMZ, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly driving the vehicle – a Hyundai Sonata – that hit Clark, and although she was not arrested, she was issued with citations.

Clark landed his role in School of Rock when he was 12-years-old, and although he had no previous acting experience, film bosses were blown away by his drumming talents, which his mother said he began to express at the age of three.

The musician didn’t act again after the movie but continued his career as a drummer.

His mother, Allison Clark, told the Chicago Sun-Times shortly after her son’s death: “He’s just a raw talent. He’s got a heart of gold.”