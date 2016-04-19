 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Actor Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking case with UK papers

share

Source:

Associated Press

British actor Hugh Grant has settled his phone-hacking damages claim against Mirror Group Newspapers.

The English actor is returning to our screens with Meryl Streep, but we couldn't help asking him about Bridget Jones Diary.

Source: Seven Sharp

Grant was at the High Court on Monday (local time) when the details of the settlement were provided at a hearing.

Grant said the newspaper group had engaged in "industrial scale" phone hacking.

"This newspaper group has misled the public and its shareholders for many years; and it has let down its readers and its hard-working journalists," Grant said outside the court.

Settlement details weren't made public. British media said the payment involved a six-figure sum which the actor donated to the anti-hacking activist group Hacked Off.

Grant's claim involved the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People newspapers. He has for a number of years spoken out against intrusive and sometimes illegal British press activities.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:09
1
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

00:20
2
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

00:20
3
Katie Bradford was unaware of the truck, which came within a metre or so of her while she was speaking to Breakfast.

'Watch out behind you!' 1 NEWS reporter has close encounter with Mr Whippy truck at Waitangi

01:39
4
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

02:02
5
Over 90 people remain missing as the first reports of survival – and loss – are starting to emerge from the sunken ferry MV Butiraoi.

'Prayed with them until they died' - stories of survival and loss as seven return from sunken Kiribati ferry

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:57
Ardern is the first female Prime Minister to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Watch: 'We must change' – Jacinda Ardern says the country must confront its issues in historic Waitangi address

Ms Ardern is the first female PM to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 