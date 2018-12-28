Actor Forest Whitaker files for divorce after two decades of marriage

Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash have filed for divorce after two decades of marriage.

The Black Panther star submitted documents to the court today, asking to end his relationship with Keisha Nash after two decades of married life.

The pair - who share Sonnet, 22, and True, 20, together - first met in 1994 on the set of 'Blown Away', where they played love interests. Following the movie, the pair got together and married two years later in Montego Bay, Jamaica, The Blast reports.

Keisha had previously revealed what she thinks made their marriage work.

She said: "Anything that I'm doing that Forest's able to be there and come and support me, he absolutely does. What makes a good partnership or marriage is when you support one another. I certainly love and respect what Forest does.