TODAY |

Actor Forest Whitaker files for divorce after two decades of marriage

Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
North America

Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash have filed for divorce after two decades of marriage.

The Black Panther star submitted documents to the court today, asking to end his relationship with Keisha Nash after two decades of married life.

The pair - who share Sonnet, 22, and True, 20, together - first met in 1994 on the set of 'Blown Away', where they played love interests. Following the movie, the pair got together and married two years later in Montego Bay, Jamaica, The Blast reports.

Keisha had previously revealed what she thinks made their marriage work.

She said: "Anything that I'm doing that Forest's able to be there and come and support me, he absolutely does. What makes a good partnership or marriage is when you support one another. I certainly love and respect what Forest does.

"It's hard. He works really hard to take care of our family. I think it's important to show my appreciation by being there for him and supporting him. More than that, I get to hang out with my friend. That's pretty cool and vice versa."

Forest Whitaker. Source: Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Colin De Grandhomme bats against Sri Lanka
Colin de Grandhomme blitz sees Black Caps set Sri Lanka 660 to win series
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
3
One person dead in Palmerston North crash
4
Salt Lake City teen's mugshot sparks fierce debate over his age on social media
5
Joy for woman previously denied visa to stay in NZ
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wedding picture.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' wedding described as 'perfect'
00:45
It’s his first visit to soldiers stationed in a troubled region.

Iraqi politicians demand withdrawal of US troops from the country after Trump's surprise visit
speaks onstage at Elon Musk Answers Your Questions! during SXSW at ACL Live on March 11, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

Elon Musk asks judge to toss Thailand cave rescue diver's lawsuit
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Billie Lourd arrives at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Actress Billie Lourd pays tribute to late mother Carrie Fisher with touching song