Actor with Down syndrome gets stint on Shortland Street as barman

A Kiwi actor with Down syndrome has bagged a prime role on Shortland Street.

It's not the first time Jacob Dombroski has appeared on the long running soap, earlier in the year he played Winston, the younger brother of Lincoln and Prince Kimiora, for three episodes.

The Wellingtonian, who was born with Down syndrome, will now play a barman on the show in an extended role.

"It's beautiful work, but it's hard, sometimes it's hard, you just have to keep going," Jacob told Seven Sharp of working as an actor.

He was originally scouted by show producer Maxine Fleming following his success with Big J Stylez, a one-man show highlighting the struggles of growing up with the genetic disorder.