TODAY |

Actor with Down syndrome gets stint on Shortland Street as barman

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Television

A Kiwi actor with Down syndrome has bagged a prime role on Shortland Street.

It's not the first time Jacob Dombroski has appeared on the long running soap, earlier in the year he played Winston, the younger brother of Lincoln and Prince Kimiora, for three episodes.

The Wellingtonian, who was born with Down syndrome, will now play a barman on the show in an extended role.

"It's beautiful work, but it's hard, sometimes it's hard, you just have to keep going," Jacob told Seven Sharp of working as an actor.

He was originally scouted by show producer Maxine Fleming following his success with Big J Stylez, a one-man show highlighting the struggles of growing up with the genetic disorder.

Watch Jacob discuss his latest role with Michael Holland in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Earlier this year Jacob Dombroski was the first person with Down syndrome to appear on the show. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
Entertainment
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Watch: Drone footage shows scale of climate change protest in central Auckland
2
Person critically injured in accident involving motorbike, five pedestrians in Palmerston North
3
Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia, causing tsunami panic
4
'This is a tragic, incomprehensible time for us' - Family speaks out as search continues for Emily Branje, 9, missing on Hokitika River
5
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:06

Lucy Lawless recounts the time Donald Trump 'crossed a line' when asking her out on a date
00:35

Watch: Crowd gives Jacinda Ardern rapturous response during 'surprise' appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Kylie Jenner hospitalised, will miss Paris Fashion Week

First photos: Jacinda Ardern returns to Late Show, as host Stephen Colbert announces NZ visit