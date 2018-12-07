TODAY |

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart injured in car crash in Southern California

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment.

The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered "major back injuries'' and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.

The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

A Hart representative did not immediately reply to messages.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:38
Jenny-May Clarkson comes to John Campbell's rescue during on-air malfunction
2
Swamp kauri plunder a tale of misadventure
3
TVNZ's Jenny-May Clarkson takes up Breakfast news presenter role
4
'Huge damage' as Hurricane Dorian hits the Bahamas
5
Manly enforcer Jorge Taufua delivers hit of the season with bone-crunching shot on Cam Munster in loss to Storm
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:04

TVNZ's Jenny-May Clarkson takes up Breakfast news presenter role

Death toll in West Texas shooting rampage rises to 7
00:52

'Devastation' expected as Category 5 Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas

New York deadline for student vaccinations looming