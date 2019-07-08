Actor Cameron Boyce's family launch foundation in his honour

Cameron Boyce's family have launched a foundation in his honour.

The Descendants star tragically passed away at the age of 20 last week after he suffered epileptic seizure, and to honour his memory, his family have now launched the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which aims to provide young people with creative outlets as alternatives to violence.

Cameron's father Victor announced the news on social media today in a tweet which read: "The Cameron Boyce Foundation. Retweet retweet retweet!!!!!! Let's not talk about it, let's BE about it! Let's do good as Cameron would. Let's keep his legacy alive! (sic)"

And in a separate message, he wrote: "Now is the time to make a change. Donate what you can. Encourage your friends and family to do the same. Let's keep Cameron's legacy alive and make a positive difference in the World."

Victor then proceeded to retweet several people who had replied to him to say they would be donating, including one fan of Cameron who said she would be making a donation to the cause every month.

The Cameron Boyce Foundation is also aiming to create "positive change in the world".

A message on the foundation's website reads: "The Cameron Boyce Foundation provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.

"The Foundation was established in 2019 to honour Cameron's legacy."

Cameron's family confirmed the passing of the star last week, and said it was "agonising" making arrangements for his funeral.

A spokesperson for the family said at the time: "Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.