Actor Benedict Cumberbatch fights off gang of muggers assaulting delivery driver

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has inadvertently starred in a real-life episode of Sherlock after fighting off a gang of muggers assaulting a delivery driver.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock. Source: BBC

In a strange twist of art imitating life, the UK star jumped out of an Uber car after spotting a group of men punching a Deliveroo cyclist before smashing a bottle over his head near detective Sherlock Holmes' fictional home in London's Baker Street, The Sun reports.

Manuel Dias, an Uber driver, was taking Cumberbatch and his wife to a club when the actor saw the assault and intervened.

"My passenger jumped out, ran over and pulled the men away. They turned towards him and things looked like getting worse, so I joined in," Uber driver Manuel Dias told The Sun.