 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Actor Benedict Cumberbatch fights off gang of muggers assaulting delivery driver

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has inadvertently starred in a real-life episode of Sherlock after fighting off a gang of muggers assaulting a delivery driver.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock.

Source: BBC

In a strange twist of art imitating life, the UK star jumped out of an Uber car after spotting a group of men punching a Deliveroo cyclist before smashing a bottle over his head near detective Sherlock Holmes' fictional home in London's Baker Street, The Sun reports.

Manuel Dias, an Uber driver, was taking Cumberbatch and his wife to a club when the actor saw the assault and intervened.

"My passenger jumped out, ran over and pulled the men away. They turned towards him and things looked like getting worse, so I joined in," Uber driver Manuel Dias told The Sun.

"He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, 'Leave him alone'. It was only then I recognised Benedict. Then it all got a bit surreal. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street."

Mr Dias said of Cumberbatch, "Benedict was courageous, brave and selfless. If he hadn’t stepped in the cyclist could have been seriously injured."

Cumberatch asked the rider how he was before hugging the injured man.

Related

Television

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:58
2
Street is due to welcome her third baby, this one via surrogate, in August.

'A little bit sad' - Toni Street responds on air to backlash over the six month’s maternity leave she’s likely to take

3

Heavy rain, potential gale-force winds expected for upper North Island over Queen's Birthday weekend

4
Akira Ioane of the Blues makes a break. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 30 April 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Blues continue to be their biggest enemy as handling errors allow Rebels to hold on to small lead at Eden Park

5
A large cargo container ship out to sea.

Ship loses 80 containers off NSW coast in wild weather

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 