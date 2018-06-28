 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Actor and musician Johnny Depp's son is 'seriously' unwell

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Johnny Depp's 16-year-old son Jack is said to be suffering with "serious" health issues at the moment.

Denmark, Copenhagen - June 8, 2018. The American rock band performs a live concert during Fredagsrock in Tivoli Copenhagen. Here (Photo credit: Gonzales Photo - Thomas Rasmussen).

Hollywood Vampires guitarist Johnny Depp is seen live on stage, June 8, 2018.

Source: Bang Showbiz

The 55-year-old actor's 16-year-old son Jack is said to be dealing with some health issues at the moment and his mother Vanessa Paradis was forced to pull out of the premiere of her new film 'A Knife In The Heart' in Paris, France, at the last minute yesterday after she received some "very bad news".

The movie's director Yann Gonzalez explained to French publication Public that Vanessa could not be at the premiere because she needed to be with her sick son.

He said: "Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son's serious health problems."

It's not known what is wrong with Jack or whether his father Johnny - who was in Munich, Germany, earlier this week performing with his band Hollywood Vampires - has now flown to be with him in France during this frightening time.

This isn't the first time Johnny and Vanessa - who never married but spent 14 years together - have had to deal with a health scare as their daughter Lily, now 19, was rushed to hospital in 2007 when she contracted e-coli poisoning.

It was said to be "touch and go" for the actress for a little while after the illness - which is commonly caused by improperly cooked meat, unpasteurised milk or water contamination - resulted in temporary kidney failure.

Johnny said after her recovery: "When my daughter was ill in Great Ormond Street, it was the darkest period of my life. I'd always done these visits but after that experience the visits became more and more important.

"The kids [at the hospital] are so courageous but to be able to bring a smile or a giggle to the parents means everything in the world to me."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Denmark, Copenhagen - June 8, 2018. The American rock band performs a live concert during Fredagsrock in Tivoli Copenhagen. Here (Photo credit: Gonzales Photo - Thomas Rasmussen).

Actor and musician Johnny Depp's son is 'seriously' unwell

00:45
2
Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the show will premiere next month.

What We Do In The Shadows TVNZ spin-off Wellington Paranormal: Trailer released

3
The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

01:01
4
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

5
Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

St John Ambulance says three patients were transported to hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 