Absolutely Fabulous actress Dame June Whitfield dies

Dame June Whitfield, who starred in British television shows Absolutely Fabulous and Terry and June over her seven-decade acting career, has died.

She was 93.

The actress “passed away peacefully last night”, her agent has confirmed, according to news outlet ITV.

"There was no-one with more warmth or a better ability to just 'place' a line, always an act of utter precision,” Absolutely Fabulous collaborator Jon Plowman said on Twitter today, describing her death as “a great loss”.

Dame June got her first big break in 1953 with the radio comedy Take It From Here. She soon transitioned to television, with starring roles in Beggar My Neighbour, Happily Ever after and Absolutely Fabulous.

She reprised her role as Edina Monsoon’s mum in 2016 for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

June Whitfield - television actress in 1967 Picture taken 15th March 1967. (Photo by Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
Actress June Whitfield poses for a photo in 1967. Source: Getty
