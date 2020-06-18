That '70s show star charged with three counts of rape

That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said today.

Actor Danny Masterson in 2017. Source: Getty

The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson. The charges were filed yesterday and Masterson was arrested late this morning, jail records showed.



He was being held on US$3.3 million (NZ$5.1 million) bail.

Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau said his client “is innocent, we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”