That '70s Show actor's lawyer denies and denounces rape charges

That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson, charged with raping three women, made his first appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom, where his attorney declared his innocence and denounced the charges against him as "politicized."

Actor Danny Masterson, left, stands with his attorney, Thomas Mesereau as he is arraigned on rape charges at Los Angeles Superior Court, in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press

Masterson, 44, who has been free on bail since his June arrest, stood in court in a blue suit and face mask next to attorneys Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum, as the three women sat in the gallery.

Masterson did not enter a plea, but Mesereau said the charges, based on events nearly 20 years old, were the result of unfair hype from media outlets and pressure to prosecute his client as Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faces an election.

"There have been repeated attempts to politicize this case," said Mesereau, who also represented Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson in their sexual misconduct cases. "He is absolutely not guilty and we're going to prove it."

Masterson is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. Prosecutors allege that he raped a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and a 23-year-old woman between October and December of 2003. Prosecutors said all of the alleged attacks happened in his home.

He could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Neither Masterson and his attorneys nor the three women spoke to reporters outside of court.