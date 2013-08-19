50 Cent gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

50 Cent has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rapper 50 Cent. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Candy Shop hitmaker was honoured with his very own star on the famous sidewalk in Los Angeles yesterday.

And to celebrate the special occasion, his close pal Eminem gave a moving speech in which he dubbed the 44-year-old rapper one of the "best friends [he's] ever known".

Eminem said: "Of all the things I don't remember about 2002, I have a clear memory of the first time I met 50. The charisma and the personality - everything matched the intensity of his music."

The 47-year-old rapper helped discover 50 Cent over 20 years ago with Dr. Dre - who was also at the ceremony - and has said he's "glad" he "trusted his instincts" when it came to the star's talent.

He added: "Dre and me knew that if it was going to work on us, it was going to work on the rest of world. I'm glad we trusted our instincts.

"I'm here today because he's not only a business partner to me, this is one of the best friends I've known in the world. I'll say it's much more fun to be his friend than it is his enemy. He's always been there when I needed him."

And 50 Cent - whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III - thanked both Eminem and Dr. Dre for their support in his own speech at the event.

He said: "I don't think my career would've been what it was without [Dr. Dre and Eminem's] support. Dre is a mentor for the whole squad. He was a mentor for the whole squad because he could guide us in different ways without even him knowing it."