1News' 6pm team show off their stylish moves in TikTok dance vid

Source:  1 NEWS

The 1News 6pm presenter team have stepped up to the plate after Breakfast's TikTok dance moves went viral.

Wendy, Renee and Andrew have joined in the TikTok dance craze. Source: 1 NEWS

Wendy Petrie, Renee Wright and Andrew Saville jammed out to Mariah Carey's Fantasy Tuesday night as Auckland prepares to move Level 3.

"Sometimes you need to have a laugh right? The 6pm Red team trying to replicate our Breakfast gang’s dance moves. Mariah Carey, naturally our first choice! Last night of #level4lockdown," Petrie captioned the video posted to her Instagram and TikTok account.

It comes as Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson, newsreader Jenny Suo and weatherman Matty McLean’s shimmying and swaying have been providing viewers with a bit of fun and laughter during the latest lockdown.

One video showing off the trio's dance moves was viewed nearly 743,000 times.

The team have since garnered more than 41,000 followers and 292,000 likes.

Their fleet footwork has been going viral on the app. Source: 1 NEWS

Watch their moves in the video above. To follow the Breakfast team on TikTok, click here.

