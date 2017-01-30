TODAY |

The 1975, Charli XCX coming to Auckland for 2020 Laneway Festival

1 NEWS
Charli XCX, the 1975 and Benee are among Auckland's Laneway Festival 2020 lineup, which has just been announced.

The music festival hits Albert Park on Auckland Anniversary Day - January 27.

The artists playing also include Rüfüs Du Sol, Ruel, Earl Sweatshirt, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, J.I.D, Mahalia, BBNO$, The Chats, Hockey Dad, Julia Jacklin, Col3trane, Fountaines D.C, Stella Donnelly, Omar Apollo, Kaiit, Soaked Oats, eleven7four and Mermaidens.

There are more names to be announced.

General public ticket sales go live on September 26 at 9am.

For tickets and more information, go to lanewayfestival.com.

Thirty local and international acts are playing at Albert Park today. Source: 1 NEWS
