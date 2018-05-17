 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


'13 Reasons Why' premiere cancelled following Texas school shooting

share

Source:

Associated Press

Netflix canceled the premiere party for its second season of the teen drama "13 Reasons Why'' because of a school shooting near Houston.

The second season of 13 Reasons Why has been labelled with a special rating of RP18.

Source: Netflix

The streaming service announced the cancellation hours before the scheduled premiere and red carpet event, citing the Friday morning shooting local time (Saturday morning NZT) at Santa Fe High School that left 10 people dead.

Despite the canceled premiere red carpet and party, the entire Season 2 is available on Netflix.

The first season of "13 Reasons Why" drew criticism for its graphic depiction of a teenager's suicide. The second season focuses on the aftermath of the girl's death, and it includes a storyline about a student's thwarted plans to shoot up a school dance. The student, who is heavily armed with a rifle and handguns, is talked out of the shooting by a classmate who helps him escape before police arrive.

The show's launch party in West Hollywood was expected to feature appearances by show stars Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, Kate Walsh and others, and producer Selena Gomez.

Related

Television

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Royal Wedding: Here's how Diana will be remembered at Harry and Meghan's wedding tomorrow

00:35
2
rince Harry thrilled crowds outside Windsor Castle on Friday (18 MAY 2018) by going on a walkabout on the eve of his wedding.

Detailed itinerary: Your guide to the times, details and people of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

3
Bailey Patmore

'We just wish they would pull over' - Police name teen who died riding in the boot of stolen car which fled police near Wellington

02:51
4
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

5

Possible thunderstorms for North Island tonight and gales for South Island tomorrow

Bailey Patmore

'We just wish they would pull over' - Police name teen who died riding in the boot of stolen car which fled police near Wellington

The officer who gave chase was a dog handler, and he noticed the car, which had five people travelling in it as well as one person in the boot, travelling at speed near the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington.

01:30
Police also found explosives inside Santa Fe High School, as well as in adjacent areas.

At least ten people killed by gunman at Texas high school

The gunman came in with a revolver and started shooting, and police found explosives inside the school and in nearby areas.

00:14
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

The Hurricanes didn't have it all their own way in a high-scoring thriller in Wellington.

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 