10 Great titles expiring from Netflix in June

-



While You Were Sleeping

Leaving Netflix: June 1



Sandra Bullock went from an underused supporting player to a full-fledged romantic comedy star with this surprise hit from 1995. She stars (alongside Bill Pullman, Peter Gallagher, Jack Warden and a series of increasingly cozy sweaters) as a lonely Chicago transit worker whose act of good Samaritan kindness turns into an extended (and uproarious) deception. In true '90s rom-com form, it's the kind of movie in which one well-placed correction would collapse the entire narrative, but Bullock is so good, and she generates such warmth in her scenes with Pullman, that you don't really mind. It’s a chocolate mousse of a movie: not terribly filling, but undeniably tasty and light as air.



-



Training Day'

Leaving Netflix: June 1



Denzel Washington won his second Oscar (and his first for a leading role) for this 2001 cop drama, going way outside his usual wheelhouse of courageous heroes and men of virtue to play a dirty Los Angeles narcotics detective. The jolt of seeing good-guy Denzel play bad — planting evidence, staging murders and gleefully robbing his suspects — is downright electrifying, and Ethan Hawke (who received an Oscar nomination for his own work here) is an effective audience surrogate, registering increasing dismay at the corruption of his superior over the course of a long, hot 24 hours. Director Antoine Fuqua orchestrates their interactions adroitly, modulating the tension and discomfort, shrewdly treating his star like a ticking time bomb just waiting to go off.



-



Men in Black

Leaving Netflix: June 1



This 1997 sci-fi-comedy hybrid plays, in many ways, like a sly satire of star Will Smith’s Independence Day from the previous summer, treating an alien invasion not as doomsday event, but an everyday fact of life — burdened mostly by the inconveniences of bureaucracy. Tommy Lee Jones stars as Kay, a longtime member of the agency in charge of tracking and regulating extraterrestrial visitors, while Smith stars as Jay, the new recruit who must learn the ropes. The screenplay (by Ed Solomon, a co-writer for Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure) knows that the old-pro-meets-young-hotshot setup is a chestnut and treats it with the proper irreverence. Barry Sonnenfeld's inventive direction, meanwhile, gracefully amplifies the absurdity in every scenario. The result is a rarity: a big-budget tentpole that displays both jaw-dropping effects and a sense of humor.



-



8 Mile

Leaving Netflix: June 1



When the rapper Eminem made the transition from music sensation to movie star, he didn’t squander the opportunity by making some throwaway jukebox quickie. He instead hooked up with the super-producer Brian Grazer and the Oscar-winning director Curtis Hanson (L.A. Confidential), who crafted this gritty, urban coming-of-age drama from the loose outlines of Eminem's own story. He stars as Jimmy Smith, known as B-Rabbit, a nowhere kid from a tough part of Detroit who suddenly finds his voice (and an outlet for his rage) as a participant in the city's impromptu, take-no-prisoners hip-hop 'battles.' Enimem proves a grounded, credible screen presence, and Hanson wisely surrounds him with an ace supporting cast, including Mekhi Phifer as his best friend, Brittany Murphy as his best girl, and Kim Basinger as the mom with whom he has, to put it mildly, a complicated relationship.



-



The Young Victoria

Leaving Netflix: June 1



Emily Blunt is superb in this 2009 biographical drama, which covers the early years of Queen Victoria. It's the kind of period costume picture that can easily put audiences to sleep, but no worries here: The snappy script by Julian Fellowes (who wrote the similarly energetic Gosford Park and created Downton Abbey) wisely focuses on the complicated interpersonal dynamics, particularly the mother-daughter relationship between Victoria and the Duchess of Kent (the marvelous Miranda Richardson). Director Jean-Marc Valleé (Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies), meanwhile, keeps the pace lively without muddying the political byplay. Blunt plays Victoria not as a dour matriarch, but as a vivacious young woman who finds her identity in a world of nonstop pageantry and high expectation.



-



The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving Netflix: June 9



Few sports figures have been as thoroughly chronicled by documentary filmmakers as Muhammad Ali, but this 2013 profile from director Bill Siegel (The Weather Underground) is unique in its focus: It eschews boxing altogether, focusing instead on the period in which Ali was barred from the ring after his conversion to Islam and defiance of the Vietnam draft. To tell that story, Siegel calls upon a rich archive of remarkable television interviews, public speeches and private footage; taken together, the material serves as a valuable reminder that Ali was a provocateur and radical thinker who was altogether unwilling to coddle his public.



-



Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ (Seasons 1-8)

Leaving Netflix: June 16



This CNN series from the celebrity chef, author and raconteur Anthony Bourdain is a globe-trotting celebration of the cultures and cuisines of the world (and the winner of five Emmys and a Peabody Award). The first eight seasons, totaling 64 episodes, are a well-balanced mixture of destinations close (Detroit, the Mississippi Delta, Koreatown in Los Angeles) and far (Vietnam, Okinawa, Rome, Tanzania), which Bourdain explores with both curiosity and bravado. He mixes history, political commentary, observation and (of course) food appreciation, and those ingredients coalesce into a surprisingly tasty stew, often propelled by the sheer force of Bourdain’s personality. He's game to go wherever the journey takes him, which gives his show an inspired unpredictability.



-



Captain America: Civil War

Leaving Netflix: June 25



An Avengers movie in all but name (Thor and Hulk may be off doing Ragnarok, but that aside, the gang's all here), this 2016 superhero rally finds the formerly aligned Cap (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) on opposite sides of a growing debate over the accountability and supervision of their superhero force. The action peaks a bit too early, and the directors Anthony and Joe Russo don’t always orchestrate the climactic beats as well as they handle the smaller, character-driven moments. But they pull heartfelt performances out of their all-star cast while exploring a political subtext that is thought provoking and surprisingly relevant.



-



On Golden Pond

Leaving Netflix: June 30



Henry Fonda won his first competitive Oscar for this 1981 adaptation of the stage play by Ernest Thompson, which was both his final big-screen performance and his first onscreen appearances with Katharine Hepburn (as his wife) and with his daughter Jane, who plays his daughter in the film. Much of this drama’s power comes from the baggage those actors carry in, as the intergenerational friction and tension at the story’s center rings with sometimes uncomfortable echoes of their own, well-documented conflicts. The marvelously feisty Hepburn and the reliably sleazy Dabney Coleman lend able support, but “Pond” is all about the Fondas, and they shine brightly.