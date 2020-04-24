‘You’ve got a friend in me’ - Tom Hanks reassures Australian boy Corona who was bullied over his name

After a Queensland boy was bullied because of his name, Corona, actor Tom Hanks sent him a letter and a Corona brand typewriter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Eight-year-old Corona De Vris wrote to the Hollywood star looking for support after hearing Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Covid-19 and spent two weeks in quarantine in the Gold Coast, where he also lived.

“My name is Corona. I am eight years old. I heard on the news you and your wife have caught the coronavirus. Are you ok?” the letter read.

Corona said it was “very special” and now considered Hanks a friend.

“I’m going to write back soon!” he said.

Corona came to know Hanks through the animated Pixar movie Toy Story in which Hanks voices the character Woody.

“Dear friend Corona, your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful. Thank you for being such a good friend - friends make their friends feel good when they are down," Hanks wrote.

The letter ended with a handwritten note from Hanks: “You’ve got a friend in me.”

He then invited Corona to write back to him using the typewriter.