‘The rock star cinema needs right now’ - Taika Waititi to receive director award at Toronto Film Festival

Director Taika Waititi is set to receive the Ebert Director Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he will debut new movie Jojo Rabbit.

The award, which honours filmmakers who have made an outstanding contribution to cinema, will be awarded to Waititi during the event’s gala awards on September 9.

“Taika Waititi is the rock star cinema needs right now," said festival co-head Cameron Bailey. "His films are full of razor-sharp humour, faultless style, and boundless generosity.

“Somehow he manages to stuff both indie hits and massive crowd-pleasers with big, radical ideas. We’re thrilled to be premiering his latest, Jojo Rabbit, at the festival and to hand over the inaugural TIFF Tribute Award for direction to this 21st-century master.”

Waititi’s film credits include Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and global hit Thor: Ragnarok.

