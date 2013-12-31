‘This little devil is coming to NZ’ - You're Beautiful hitmaker James Blunt announces tour

James Blunt has announced he is heading to New Zealand next November for his Once Upon a Mind tour.

"This little devil is coming to Australia and New Zealand in November 2020 for another tour," the British hitmaker said in a video posted to YouTube.

His first stop is Auckland on November 25 at Spark Arena before performing at Town Hall in Christchurch on November 27.

Blunt released his third album, Once Upon a Mind, earlier this year.