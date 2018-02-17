 

‘Children are being murdered’ - Jimmy Kimmel blames Trump, Congress for school shooting

Associated Press

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel made an impassioned speech asking for gun reform in the US.
Source: Associated Press

Politics

There are multiple theories as to exactly what the creature is.

Mystery fish found near Wellington has marine experts stumped

One woman's sugar realisation turned out to be the greatest discovery of her life.

Kiwi woman sheds the kilos after embarking on a life of less sugar - 'Fat doesn't make you fat, sugar makes you fat'

One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.

NZ fan's priceless reaction after securing $50k Catch a Million screamer

Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Kiwis enjoying calm before the storm as ex-cyclone Gita set to hit next week

Toni Street says she's pleased to see the organisation that supports mums under stress doing a push around diagnosing post natal depression.

Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speaks to The Associated Press at his office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Prime Minister since 2012.)

Ethiopia declares second state of emergency after hundreds of deaths, two years of protests

Ethiopia's Prime Minister since 2012, Desalegn, resigned yesterday.

The council is banning freedom campers from Lake Hayes reserve and the Shotover delta.

Freedom campers getting bad rap when majority are fine says tourism authority

Charlie Ives says NZ needs to penalise those who know the rules and break them.

A young woman, who walked out from the direction of the high school, gets a hug following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,

Many more could have died if not for teachers heroics- Florida shooting students say

One teacher was killed while attempting to barricade a classroom door.

02:10
The city's signature architecture style came about as the city rebuilt after the 1931 earthquake.

Napier's Art Deco Festival celebrates 30 years

The city’s signature architectural style came about as the city rebuilt after the 1931 earthquake.


 
