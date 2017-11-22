 

’I am doing very well now’ – Selena Gomez opens up about life after her kidney transplant

Selena Gomez, who had a kidney transplant this year due to her struggle with lupus, gave an emotional speech at the Breaking through Lupus Gala today in New York.

The US singer told the crowd at the Breaking Through Lupus Gala about coming to terms with her Lupus diagnosis.
"After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys, my doctors told me I had lupus nephritis, one of the most common complications of lupus," she told the crowd.

"They said that I would be needing a kidney transplant. Maybe I wasn't necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life or death.

"Thankfully one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life and I am doing very well now thankfully."

Gomez's friend, Francia Raisa, donated a kidney to the singer earlier this year. The "Same Old Love" singer announced the procedure in September.

"Not everyone is lucky enough to have a donor and something as monumental as an organ transplant shouldn't be the best treatment option available.

"I'm supporting the Lupus Research Alliance because they are getting results and that's what give people hope. The Lupus Research Alliance works with the top researchers who are finding new and safer ways to treat and maybe even prevent damage to the kidneys and other organs.

"The scientists they've found are looking at what causes lupus so maybe someday it can be cured.

"I'd like to see the day when our young women can realise their dreams of life without a lupus. This is why I'm committed to the Lupus Research Alliance so that none of us are alone, especially the young women that I've grown up with and heard many, many stories.

"I just want to say thank you and I hope that we can do something for all of the younger people who need to know what this means," she said.

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers introduced Gomez, who sported blonde locks and a yellow, one shoulder gown.

The Lupus Research Alliance funds research to improve diagnoses, prevention and therapies and to find a cure for lupus.

