 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Steel and Tube fined record $1.9m for 'grossly negligent' conduct

rnz.co.nz
Topics
Crime and Justice

Steel and Tube has been fined a record $1.9 million for making false and misleading representations about its steel mesh products.

The company earlier pleaded guilty to 24 charges under the Fair Trading Act.

The charges related to claims that Steel and Tube made between 2012 and 2016 about the products being independently tested, when they were not.

The company also falsely said products met the Australia-New Zealand standard for reinforcing steel, but they had not been properly aged or tested.

In a sentencing judgment released today, Judge Cathcart said Steel and Tube acted in a "grossly negligent" way and senior management should have known about the large-scale non-compliance over the four-year period.

The fine is the highest ever handed down under the Fair Trading Act.

rnz.co.nz

Class action lawyers say thousands of Christchurch home owners could be affected. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:56
The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner says.
Glamorous Meghan Markle shows off her baby bump in 'Fiji blue' gown during state reception
2
Meghan was to spend 15 minutes at the Suva Municipal Market, but left after six minutes.
Watch: Meghan Markle's Fiji market visit cut short due to 'crowd management issues'
3
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with failure to stop and ascertain injury.
Man charged after 14-year-old girl killed in hit and run in Oamaru
4
Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson asked Aucklanders how they feel about the term Pākehā.
Are you okay with someone calling you Pākehā?
5
Police believe the man in this CCTV footage can help with inquiries, after the victim was injured in her own home.
Auckland woman, 84, subject to 'appalling' home invasion that left her crawling on the ground for help

Texas man accused of pointing gun at pregnant partner's face after baby shower runs long

Auckland rugby coach Alosio Taimo found guilty of 95 sex charges against boys

School speaks of 'profound' sadness after student killed in Oamaru hit-and-run
00:33
Trump says the Khashoggi matter was handled badly by Saudi officials.

Saudi authorities have staged the 'worst cover-up ever,' says President Trump