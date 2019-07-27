TODAY |

Sir John Key resigns from Air New Zealand board

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key has resigned from his position on the Air New Zealand board.

Source: 1 NEWS

His last day will be March 31, after taking up the role in September 2017.

Chairman Dame Therese Walsh said Sir John has indicated it was due to increasing commitments on his professional time in New Zealand and overseas.

"Sir John’s outstanding commercial acumen, international perspectives and stakeholder network have been incredibly valuable to Air New Zealand and we are fortunate to have had him as a member of our board," Dame Therese said in a statement this morning.

Sir John says it wasn't any easy decision to make, praising the remaining members of the board including Dame Therese.

"Air New Zealand is a world class company that all Kiwis can be proud of. The fortunes of the airline and our nation are inextricably linked."

A replacement will be announced in due course, Air New Zealand says.

Business
Air New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:14
John Campbell sits next to sleeping child at food bank, livid at state of poverty in NZ
2
Latest Whakaari/White Island recovery attempts hampered by poor weather
3
Heated theatres, cadaver skin - how Whakaari/White Island burns victims are being treated
4
McDonald's cuts ties with Aussie restaurant owner over video of alleged racist rant
5
Passenger describes Ovation of the Seas as 'prison ship' following White Island tragedy
MORE FROM
Business
MORE

Air New Zealand trials edible coffee cups to reduce waste
03:25

Kiwis spend up large during Black Friday sales
02:28

Watch: Air New Zealand's new stretching regime for long haul fliers
08:17

'Elation and sadness' for family of Erebus pilot who's finally received apology for unwarranted blame