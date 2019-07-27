Sir John Key resigns from Air New Zealand board

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key has resigned from his position on the Air New Zealand board.

Source: 1 NEWS

His last day will be March 31, after taking up the role in September 2017.

Chairman Dame Therese Walsh said Sir John has indicated it was due to increasing commitments on his professional time in New Zealand and overseas.

"Sir John’s outstanding commercial acumen, international perspectives and stakeholder network have been incredibly valuable to Air New Zealand and we are fortunate to have had him as a member of our board," Dame Therese said in a statement this morning.

Sir John says it wasn't any easy decision to make, praising the remaining members of the board including Dame Therese.

"Air New Zealand is a world class company that all Kiwis can be proud of. The fortunes of the airline and our nation are inextricably linked."