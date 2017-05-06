 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Business


Property investment coach labelled 'dishonest' after advising buyers to target the vulnerable

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A well-known Auckland property investment coach is in trouble after advising investors to take advantage of vulnerable people.

Auckland Property Investors Association are reviewing relationship with Ron Foy Hong after he sent a controversial DVD to members.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ron Hoy Fong, who is also a Justice of the Peace and has been awarded a Queen's Service Medal, says buying from divorcees, dummies, and deceased-estates are a good way to get a bargain.

Footage obtained by 1NEWS from one of Mr Fong's coaching DVD's for his company Ronovationz, features him giving shocking advice about the seven D's of real estate investment.

He lists these as, deceased estate, de-bank (mortgagee sales), deadline, divorces, dummies, developers and desperate.

The DVD was sent out his clients and members of the Auckland Property Investors Association.

Andrew Bruce from the Auckland Property Investors Association told 1NEWS it was unaware of the contents of the DVD, and it is reviewing the sponsorship it receives from Ronovationz.

He went on to say "No one wants to be made a fool of, so clearly we don't condone that sort of behaviour at all."

Mr Bruce admits he should have checked the content of the DVD's before sending them out, but as his organisation is a voluntary one, time was an issue, and he clearly made a mistake.

He says his association is about encouraging long term property investment and does not endorse unfair exploitation.

1NEWS contacted Ron Hoy Fong for comment but he declined to answer.

Related

Property

Auckland

00:40
Roy Hoy Fong’s tips to Auckland Property Investors Association members includes advice around how to make profit off of recently-divorced people.

Property investment coach slammed for encouraging exploitation of 'dummies'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:20
2
He may not be as clinical with his punches as his brother, but John showed early he has the same aggression in the ring as him.

LIVE: John Parker ignites WBO title fight night in Manukau with wild haymakers and a dominant unanimous decision win

00:31
3
The Eta Aquarid meteor shower was captured by Kiwi star-gazers across country early this morning.

Watch: Kiwi captures stunning meteor streaking across Wellington night sky

4

New Zealand in prime position for stunning meteor shower - but what's the best time to watch?

00:45
5

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ