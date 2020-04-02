Online directory helps list local stores offering delivery

A new directory has been launched to help identify Kiwi buisnesses operating delivery services during the length of the lockdown.

Food delivery. Source: istock.com

Currently 185 stores are taking part in the online service called Delivereat, with the site being updated daily.

From nationwide to region specific operations, the directory lists what type of produce the store offers as well as where they are able to deliver to.

Popular online retailers such as Mighty Ape are featured on the list as well as brands like Fix and Fogg.

Places selling anything from pet food, wine, avocadoes as well as livestreamed painting classes.

