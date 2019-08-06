TODAY |

New Zealand sharemarket takes a beating after unexpected A2 Milk result

More From
Business

The local sharemarket has taken an unexpected beating this morning driven by investor disappointment about the performance of the top stock - A2 Milk.

The benchmark NZX 50 Index fell more than 160 points, about 1.5 per cent in the first hour of trading. It has since pegged back some lost ground but was just under 1 per cent down at midday.

The fall was primarily caused by a near 15 per cent fall for infant formula maker A2 Milk, the market's most valuable stock.

The company reported record revenue and profits for the past year, but the result fell short of expectations.

Brokers told RNZ Business A2 Milk's figures fell short of inflated expectations for earnings, while a surge in marketing costs also added to the downbeat view.

"It's a classic buy the rumour, sell the fact," a broker said.

A2 Milk's shareprice has risen more than 50 per cent over the past year.

Its managing director Jayne Hrdlicka said investors had little reason to be disappointed with the result.

"I don't think you can argue with the quality of the result, either with what we delivered in fiscal year 19 or the investments we're making... we don't focus day to day what happens on sharemarkets," she said.

Two other heavyweights reporting today - Fletcher Building and Spark - have gained strongly on solid results and positive outlooks.

rnz.co.nz

NZX on outdoor digital screen.
File picture. Source: Supplied
More From
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Pair jailed for their roles in country's biggest meth haul, worth nearly $500 million
3
King Tuheitia made the comments at the annual Koroneihana (coronation) commemorations.
Māori King challenges his people to take care of 'our tamariki', not blame Government if they're taken into care
4
Confirmation of NZ's first Taco Bell restaurant revealed in job listings
5
Captain Amy Satterthwaite and partner Lea Tahuhu are expecting early next year.
White Ferns' mums-to-be reveal more details after pregnancy announcement
02:10
It comes as a new report highlights the huge potential for the sector.

Video game developers say they desperately need more support from Government
Timber (file picture)

International log war hurting New Zealand
04:56
Green Buildings CEO Andrew Eagles spoke with Breakfast about the report, which suggests the industry could slash emissions by 1.2 million tonnes.

Greener construction practices could equal taking 500k cars off NZ roads, report suggests
02:11
Apple growers and contractors have invested more than 30 million dollars in accommodation for foreign pickers to help ease the squeeze on residential rentals.

Horticulture companies spend over $30 million to accomodate workers