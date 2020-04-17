MBIE receives more than 1000 complaints about employees' potential wage subsidy breaches

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has so far received more than 1000 complaints about potential law breaches over the wage subsidy by employers.

In a statement, an MBIE spokesperson said the ministry has so far received 1317 complaints.



Complaints received by the ministry are then assessed for any potential employment law breaches; whether services offered by the ministry, including mediation, may resolve issues; and whether further investigation is required, the spokesperson said.

"Receiving the subsidy and not passing it on to the named employees could constitute fraud, which is a criminal offence. Information provided may be shared with other agencies to the extent necessary to investigate the complaint," they said.

Thirty-four complaints have since been referred to the Ministry of Social Development. A further 31 complaints have been referred to dispute resolution services, such as mediation.