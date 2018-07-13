Lego strikes billion dollar deal to buy Legoland, Madame Tussauds

The owners of toy maker Lego are teaming up with a group of investors to buy Merlin Entertainment, a British company that operates theme parks like Legoland and the Madame Tussauds wax museums.

Kirkbi Invest said today it's joining forces with private equity firm Blackstone and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to offer US60 cents per share for Merlin, valuing it at $US6 billion.

Merlin runs eight Legoland parks and 20 Legoland Discovery Centers, as well as other sites like Madame Tussauds museums across the world. It estimates that about 67 million people visit its sites every year.

Merlin said it accepted the deal and its share price jumped 14%.

The investors will create a company that will own 50% of Merlin. Kirkbi already owns a stake of nearly 30%.