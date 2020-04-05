TODAY |

Government should 'step up' to support struggling media companies - expert

Source:  1 NEWS

As media companies struggle through the Covid-19 lockdown, the Government should be looking to "step up" and help, media expert Mel Bunce says. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Media expert Dr Mel Bunce told Q+A the Government needs to step up its support of commercial media. She says the public can do its bit by subscribing and supporting NZ based media companies. Source: Q+A

Bauer Media Group announced last week it was closing its New Zealand business, Mediaworks employees were asked to take a 15 per cent wage cut and NZME took Radio Sport off air. 

Ms Bunce told TVNZ1's Q+A with Jack Tame the coronavirus impact left an "absolute paradox" for media companies, as record high numbers of people have been consuming news, "but at the same time an acute crisis because advertising money has dropped off". 

She said most news organisations were facing an "intense crisis", while not yet knowing the scale of damage, but said an impending recession could also hit media companies. 

"The Government should be looking to step up its support of commercial media."

Ms Bunce said this could be done by increasing support to NZ on Air, expanding the local democracy reporting scheme - which places reporters in regional newspapers - and by considering bridging loans. 

"There are many elegant ways Government could step into this space without threatening the independence of the organisations."

Business
Politics
Media
Coronavirus Pandemic
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Mowing over $40k worth of lillies, non-essential flower business says future is bleak
2
Bridges calls for more businesses to safely operate during lockdown
3
Leaving lockdown: Rules clarified so Kiwis can resume normal life 'as soon as possible'
4
Australian study finds common anti-parasitic drug kills Covid-19 cells within 48 hours
5
Police looking for cigarette thieves after Upper Hutt petrol station smashed with cinder brick
MORE FROM
Business
MORE
08:54

Increase in contact tracing needed for safe end to lockdown - disease specialist

00:25

Rumours swirl about sacking of Rugby Australia's Kiwi boss, Raelene Castle, ahead of fiery meeting

Two dead, five more injured as knifeman runs rampant in French town under lockdown

Singer Pink tests positive for Covid-19, three-year-old son also sick