Fonterra boosts earnings amid Covid-19 economic downturn

Dairy export giant Fonterra is proposing a minimum $7.10 farmgate milk price this year after posting a bumper third-quarter earnings result.

This morning, chief executive Miles Hurrell announced a $815 million EBIT to April 30.

"The work done over the last year to strengthen our balance sheet, and the Co- op's ability to respond quickly has helped us manage the Covid-19 situation over the last few months," Mr Hurrell said.

The full-year earning guidance is 15-25 cents per share.

Agriculture was labelled essential during the lockdown and was one of the few industries able to keep doors open.

Mr Hurrell said ingredients (up nine per cent to $668 million), consumer (up 46 per cent to $187 million) and foodservice (up 54 per cent to $208 million) divisions grew their earnings despite Covid-19 hits.

"In China, the foodservice sector started its recovery relatively quickly, although it is still not at 100 per cent," Mr Hurrell said.

"We saw our sales in China fall in February, but they bounced back to more normal levels in March and this continued in April."

The joint-listed company is continuing to reduce debt, and Mr Hurrell says it is on track to deliver its hefty gross margin target "with gross margin up $244 million on last year to $2.5 billion".