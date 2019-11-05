TODAY |

Facebook announces new corporate logo - distinct from app logo, which will remain unchanged

1 NEWS
More From
Business
Facebook
Internet
Business
Technology

Facebook has announced a new corporate logo that will brand the parent company that owns Facebook, Instagram and a host of other apps.

The logo won’t, however, replace the face of the current Facebook social media service.

In a press release today, the social media giant said it was “updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook”.

“The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app,” chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio said on the company’s newsroom page.

“People should know which companies make the products they use. Our main services include the Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal and Calibra. These apps and technologies have shared infrastructure for years and the teams behind them frequently work together.”

The new company logo will start to feature on the apps it owns. Source: Supplied

The new brand will come into effect over the next few weeks as Facebook starts using the logo within its products and marketing materials.

It also announced it will roll out a new company website.


Your playlist will load after this ad

The new branding is in full capitals and features the distinctive colours of its other apps. Source: Supplied
More From
Business
Facebook
Internet
Business
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
2
'How is this right?' Southland pet owner shares video of dog terrified by fireworks
3
All Blacks treated to haka from fans on return to New Zealand after Rugby World Cup
4
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
5
Mongrel Mob 'don’t rate a mention' in Australia, says gang expert
MORE FROM
Business
MORE
02:04

Government aims to require businesses that go bust to honour up to 50 per cent of gift cards
03:36

NZ's free trade agreement with China upgraded after years of negotiations

NZ tech firm CEO shares jilted UK job-seeker's tirade after not landing role

Damage caused by kids accounts for $3 million worth of contents insurance claims, provider says