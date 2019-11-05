Facebook announces new corporate logo - distinct from app logo, which will remain unchanged

Facebook has announced a new corporate logo that will brand the parent company that owns Facebook, Instagram and a host of other apps.

The logo won’t, however, replace the face of the current Facebook social media service.

In a press release today, the social media giant said it was “updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook”.

“The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app,” chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio said on the company’s newsroom page.

“People should know which companies make the products they use. Our main services include the Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal and Calibra. These apps and technologies have shared infrastructure for years and the teams behind them frequently work together.”

The new company logo will start to feature on the apps it owns. Source: Supplied

The new brand will come into effect over the next few weeks as Facebook starts using the logo within its products and marketing materials.

It also announced it will roll out a new company website.