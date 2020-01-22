Coke's revenue down 35 per cent during lockdown

Coke sales and revenue slumped during April as the drinks company was hit hard during New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Plastic bottles of Coca Cola in a warehouse rack. Source: istock.com

Volumes and revenue declined by around 35 per cent compared to April 2019, with around 75 per cent of its 'On the Go' customers - fast food outlets, dairies, service stations - closed for business, a Coca-Cola Amatil NZ spokesperson said.

"It's a challenging period for us all and our focus is on protecting the health and safety of our people, our business and supporting our customers, both large and small."

Coca-Cola Amatil has close to 1200 staff in NZ, who were paid 100 per cent of their wages.

The company has claimed over $7 million from the Government's wage subsidy employer scheme for 1057 staff.

Sales volume for the wider Coca-Cola Amatil group - comprising NZ, Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Samoa - declined about 33 per cent in April compared to the same month last year.

It has bounced back in May, but is still down on May 2019.