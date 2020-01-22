Coke's revenue down 35 per cent during lockdown

Coke sales and revenue slumped during April as the drinks company was hit hard during New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Volumes and revenue declined by around 35 per cent compared to April 2019, with around 75 per cent of its 'On the Go' customers - fast food outlets, dairies, service stations - closed for business, a Coca-Cola Amatil NZ spokesperson said.
"It's a challenging period for us all and our focus is on protecting the health and safety of our people, our business and supporting our customers, both large and small."
Coca-Cola Amatil has close to 1200 staff in NZ, who were paid 100 per cent of their wages.
The company has claimed over $7 million from the Government's wage subsidy employer scheme for 1057 staff.
Sales volume for the wider Coca-Cola Amatil group - comprising NZ, Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Samoa - declined about 33 per cent in April compared to the same month last year.
It has bounced back in May, but is still down on May 2019.
AAP reported supermarket sales were down about 10 per cent, with promotional activity during Easter and Anzac Day cancelled.