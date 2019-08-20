TODAY |

Businesses at risk if management fail to prioritise the wellbeing of their employees - study

1 NEWS
More From
Health
Education

A Massey University study has found more than a quarter of employees feel depressed, with half saying their lives are impacted by depression.

Researcher Associate Professor Bevan Catley says a shift in management focus could be the solution.

"There is an important workplace component to improving employee mental health, and organisational changes can have a positive impact on many people," he says.

The New Zealand Workplace Barometer study surveyed more than 1400 people. It found employees are more likely to perform better when the management in the organisation cares about them, the engagement level is high and when management prioritises the wellbeing of each individual.

How well an organisation manages the psychological wellbeing of its employees proved to be a good predictor of stress-related illness.

"Promoting wellbeing at work has all sorts of positive gains in terms of business and societal benefits," Mr Catley told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"Organisations that maybe don't have that well organised, well designed, well led workplaces then put themselves at risk of things like bullying."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Researcher Bevan Catley says employees perform better when management prioritises their wellbeing. Source: Breakfast
More From
Health
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
2
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
3
A report was released today indicating New Zealanders pay too much for fuel.
Jacinda Ardern vows to 'not stand by' as petrol report finds Kiwis 'are being fleeced'
4
Speeding while overtaking ruled legal in High Court appeal
5
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
00:29
The lockdown was breached at some schools due to the behaviour of some parents, the report also found.

Confusion, delays in schools lockdown amid Christchurch terrorist attack, report finds
04:21
The school in north west Auckland is now closed off to a significant part of the community.

Locals riled up after Kaipara College becomes zoned
Ultrasound (file picture).

Midwife who referred to obstetrician as 'Mr Slice and Dice' failed in the care of a pregnant woman
01:53
The initial dose of the vaccine will now be given at 12 months old, three months earlier.

Measles cases in New Zealand reach highest level since massive 1997 outbreak