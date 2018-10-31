TODAY |

ANZ censured by Reserve Bank for failing to have enough money on hand to cover risks

Garth Bray
Fair Go Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Business
Garth Bray

ANZ Bank has been censured by the Reserve Bank for failing to have enough money on hand to cover risks or losses – and for failing to disclose that for more than four years.

"ANZ’s directors have attested to compliance despite the approved model not being used since 2014. The fact that this issue was not identified for so long highlights a persistent weakness with ANZ’s assurance process," says Deputy Reserve Bank Governor Geoff Bascand.

The failure will mean ANZ has to hold an extra $277 million dollars of Operational Risk Capital because it has lost the right to work out it’s own capital levels using internal credit models. It must now opt for a more conservative standard model.

ANZ discovered the failure itself in April and escalated it to its Board and reported it to the Reserve Bank then.

An ANZ spokesperson says the issue has no impact on customers or the operation of the bank, but the bank is disappointed this error occurred.

The Reserve Bank gave no time at which ANZ could earn back the privilege of using internal modelling accreditation.

It had offered that hope to Westpac bank which remains on probation for a similar failure reported in December 2017.

"Westpac is currently remediating its internal processes and internal models and will submit evidence of its compliance with our requirements for our consideration in June," a Reserve Bank spokesperson told 1 News.

A Westpac spokesperson says the bank is making good progress to address the Reserve Bank’s requirements by 30 June.

ANZ Bank Source: istock.com
More From
Business
Garth Bray
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:21
Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.
Rugby Australia terminate Wallabies star Israel Folau's contract
2
One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm.
One person dead after shooting in South Auckland
3
Pua Magasiva
Pua Magasiva farewelled at private funeral in Wellington
4
The video was posted online, with the child saying he was told “if you keep getting cheeky I’m going to send you to the pad”.
Oranga Tamariki carer allegedly drops boy at 'gang pad' for being 'cheeky'
5
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Paparazzi apologise to Prince Harry and Meghan for intrusive photos
01:10
Wellington motorists are hoping the arrival of Waitomo will mean lower petrol prices in the capital.

Wellington drivers flock to new petrol station looking for a cheap fill

01:00
Jason Paris spoke to 1 NEWS after it was announced the company will be sold for $3.4 billion.

Vodafone sale to open up opportunities in digital sphere, chief executive says

01:32
Fonterra's followed through with selling our largest ice-cream make and not everyone's happy.

National accuses Winston Peters of 'trash-talking' Fonterra over Tip Top sale
02:01
The new owners will continue to use the Vodafone brand.

Vodafone New Zealand sold for $3.4 billion